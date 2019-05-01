St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) has unveiled a new department in one of the biggest expansions of in-house services the company has ever facilitated.

The family-run company has created a new “specialist finishing department”, bringing foiling, spot UV, die-cutting, embossing and debossing in-house for the first time. SAPC is one of the only printing companies in the south west to boast all these services in one factory.

MD Peter Moody said: “We’ve seen an exponential growth in demand over the last 18 months and people are looking for different ways to upgrade their printing with specialist finishing techniques. This includes high-end hotels who are looking for something on their cover to stand out and greetings card publishers who want to add a bit of shine to their designs.

“Where other printing companies regularly outsource their work, we’re proud to keep all aspects of our printing and finishing under one roof. We now have full control over the production of your print which guarantees quality, exceptional value and unrivalled turnaround times.”

SAPC has made a significant investment in a range of new equipment, including a Kluge foiling machine and a full suite for Spot UV production. This includes a Sakurai screen printing press, UV screen preparation and automated washing equipment.

This is the latest in a line of investments for SAPC; over the last 18 months investing in a £1 million instant-drying press, expanding its digital department, introducing a new folding machine and installing one of Cornwall’s largest roof-based solar panel arrays.