New partner at Nalders

A solicitor with a wealth of family law experience has become the eleventh partner of Nalders Solicitors.

Manda Toms has worked for the firm for 18 years and was a senior associate before her promotion to the new role, which began on May 1.

She said: “I have always had devotion to my work and my clients and I’m really ready to embrace the new challenges in this part of my career. It is the start of a new chapter.”

Based in Nalders’ Lemon Street office in Truro, Toms is experienced in all areas of family law, including divorce and financial settlements, dissolution of civil partnerships and pre and post-nuptial agreements.

Managing partner, Dale Band, said: “This promotion is reward for Manda’s commitment and dedication to the firm for the past 18 years,” he said.

“Nalders is continuing to grow year on year and her promotion is a reflection on our expansion and development.”