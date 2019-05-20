A property litigation specialist who has been practicing for over two decades has joined Stephens Scown.

Tracy Bailey has joined the law firm’s property litigation team at senior associate level, where she is well-placed to deal with a wide range of complex contentious property issues.

Bailey’s legal career started in 1996 when she joined Forsyte Saunders Kerman, before qualifying in 1998 and spending three years with London-based law firm Russell-Cooke. She then moved to Foot Anstey, where she specialised in property litigation for over 16 years.

“It is such an exciting time to join the expanding property litigation team at Stephens Scown,” she said.