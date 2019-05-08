HR expert helping Saltash pupils

A Saltash-based human resources expert is helping local Year 7 pupils think about their future careers through her voluntary role as an enterprise advisor.

Jo Tomlinson works region-wide for GLL, the UK’s largest leisure social enterprise provider, which runs 13 leisure centres in Cornwall on behalf of the Council.

She said: “I’m currently delivering six one-hour lessons to Year 7 classes, alongside Emma Gue, the school’s head of careers.

“We talk about what employers might be looking for in terms of skills and personalities and I’m constantly amazed by the level of engagement and interest shown. The young people really get what the sessions are all about and understand why they’re important. From my point of view, it’s a really rewarding experience that I’d recommend to anyone in business.”

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) currently has 40 enterprise advisors who, like Tomlinson, work with secondary schools and colleges throughout the county to drive aspiration and develop the skills local employers need.

