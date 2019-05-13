Rapidly expanding independent commercial waste management firm DCW has made its largest purchase to date with the acquisition of Plymouth-based competitor Alpha Logic.

DCW announced in January the expansion of its operations from Devon and borders to the whole of Cornwall. This latest move will enable the firm to schedule its Cornwall operations from a new depot in Lee Mill.

DCW’s acquisition includes all Alpha Logic’s assets, including 21 employees and up to 600 active clients.

DCW managing director, Simon Almond, said: “Alpha Logic is the biggest acquisition in our company history. Its focus on sustainable recycling and waste management solutions makes the two companies a great fit culturally. Integration of Alpha Logic into the DCW operation is part of our strategic expansion into Cornwall.”