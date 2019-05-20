Bringing businesses back to school

A new website has launched to help join the dots between the private and education sectors.

Careers Hub Cornwall & Isles of Scilly has invested in the new site in order to create a ‘go to’ resource for schools and businesses and help develop the existing careers advice provision across the county.

Carrie Holmes, Careers Hub lead said: “Recruiting young people with the right skills is frequently referenced by businesses as one of the biggest issues they face.

“We want to encourage businesses to actively get involved in helping to shape the careers advice that’s delivered in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and our role is to link up the secondary schools and colleges with local employers.”

Businesses can pledge their own support in engaging with schools both at an operational and strategic level, including taking part in activities such as mock interviews, school talks and speed networking.

Careers Hub Cornwall and Isles of Scilly are also hoping to improve the consistency of careers advice in schools through the new website. Holmes says: “This website has been created to not only offer employers the opportunity to get involved, but to offer guidance to the career leaders and staff in schools to help them develop their policies and offering to their students.”

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly is leading the country on work experience according to the national system of measure with two-thirds (67%) of schools and colleges ensuring every student has a direct experience of the workplace, and scores towards the top of the national average in four of the eight Gatsby Benchmarks.

Businesses can find out more and pledge their support here.