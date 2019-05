The exploration of lithium will the topic for discussion at St Austell Bay Chamber of Commerce’s networking breakfast later this month.

Cornish Lithium senior exploration geologist, Lucy Crane, will talk about the extraction of lithium, while local MP, Steve Double, will explain the positive impact lithium mining could have on the Cornish economy.

The Crunchy Breakfast event will be held at The Cornwall Hotel on May 24. Tickets £15 for St Austell Bay Chamber members and £20 for non-members.