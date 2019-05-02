A&P Defence is delivering the reactivation refit of the river-class offshore patrol vessel, HMS Severn, as part of an ongoing support contract with BAE Systems.

Currently in A&P Falmouth’s Dry Dock Three, the 2,109-tonne vessel is undergoing an extensive refit programme and follows a similar programme of work to its sister vessel, HMS Mersey, which docked in Falmouth at the end of 2018.

Work on HMS Severn includes a full tail shaft survey, inspection of the anchor, cables and sea valves, full intersleek paint work on the hull, installation of new davits including all steel work and cabin removals, new electrical installation, complete regeneration of all cabins as well as an overhaul of the system pumps with electric motors and water tight doors and hatches.

The A&P team will work closely with OEM subcontractors and BAE Systems, which is working on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), throughout the project. The refit programme is being overseen by the Commercially Supported Shipping team within Defence Equipment and Support, the MOD’s procurement organisation.

Gerald Pitts, MD of A&P Defence said: “We have a strong history of supporting the Ministry of Defence and BAE Systems and this coupled with our knowledge of the River Class vessels, was instrumental in securing this contract.

“We pride ourselves on our collaborative and commercial approach to projects such as this, something we have shown throughout our longstanding relationship with the MOD. Thanks to our commitment to delivering on time and to budget, we will ensure the vessel returns to service as quickly as possible.”

HMS Severn is the latest win for A&P Defence, which secured the £239 million Future In-Service Support contract from the Ministry of Defence for the Bay Class vessels – RFA Mounts Bay, RFA Cardigan Bay and RFA Lyme Bay – as well as RFA Argus and Ocean Survey Vessel HMS Scott, in October 2018.