AJT wins corporate award

Newquay-based translation company, AJT, has been awarded the 2019 ITI Corporate Award for its graduate junior translator scheme.

AJT launched the scheme last year to encourage and support translation graduates as they begin their careers in the translation market. The scheme involves recruiting recent graduates with little or no experience, for a six-month period, giving them live translation work and providing them with regular feedback from AJT’s experienced editors.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this award, and to get industry recognition for our efforts in helping the next generation of translators,” said MD Anja Jones.

“I began my translation career as a freelancer nine years ago and know all too well how difficult it can be to get started. With this scheme, we are able to offer graduates a structured start to their careers, in what can be a fiercely competitive marketplace.”

In 2018 there were 13 participants on the scheme, all of whom successfully graduated and have since become part of AJT’s regular freelance translator pool.