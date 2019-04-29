A Cornish marine tech business will be flying the flag for Cornwall next month at a specialist conference in Texas, USA.

Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS) has been invited to attend the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, as an ambassador for Cornwall Trade and Investment (CTI), which is attending the event alongside the Energy Industries Council.

USS director James Williams said: “It’s an honour to be asked to attend this event with Cornwall Trade and Investment.

“USS has grown exponentially due to the support of CTI, and I hope to help fly the flag for Cornwall and garner interest from companies abroad looking to expand in the region. I want to show that Cornwall’s marine innovation industry is the best in the world.”

CTI trade and investment manager, Peter Holland, said: “We want to tap in on the USA’s focus on shifting from oil and gas to offshore wind, which offers fantastic opportunities for collaborative working between the UK and the US.

“We asked James to attend the conference with us to show the successes that can be achieved by expanding a business here. He can provide information on jobs, expected turnover and contracts won, to show the value offered from investing in the region.”

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is being held in Houston, Texas, from May 6-9.