Students cooking up a storm

The Hospitality Table Cornwall project hosted its second forum for local hospitality businesses last week, in Bude.

The forum, held at Budehaven School, was a way for guests in the north and east of Cornwall to hear about the project’s short and long-term plans while seeing how the project can work with employers to benefit businesses and the industry as a whole.

The project’s chairman Jude Kereama, chef patron at Kota and Kota Kai in Porthleven, also inspired guests about his journey into the industry, his passion for hospitality and how he believes the project will inspire future talent.

Hospitality Table Cornwall is an ESF-funded project delivered by Truro and Penwith College and is led solely by like-minded employers from the Cornish hospitality sector. The project’s aims are to create initiatives that increase recruitment, raise aspirations for quality careers and develop industry-relevant learning pathways to improve skills, productivity and quality.

The forum was initiated by a trip earlier in the year to Budehaven School to speak to students about the career opportunities available, while delivering chef demonstrations.

Matt Davis, project coordinator of Hospitality Table Cornwall, said: “It was fantastic to be able to host the forum in Bude, especially within Budehaven School who have such fantastic facilities that allow the students to be hands on with our team in creating the afternoon tea.

“Bude has many great businesses around and we are looking forward to continuing to work with them creating tailor made events and courses to help upskill and inspire their staff.”