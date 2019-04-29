Skills Hub boosts Café Tengo

A St Austell business owner has hailed the impact that the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Skills Hub has had on his family firm.

Martin Davies, who runs Café Tengo, contacted the Skills Hub last year as he was eager to improve his managerial skills.

The Skills Hub representative worked with him to identify the most relevant training, HR and managerial courses which happened to be free of charge.

And the courses have helped him to be more authoritative. “It’s given me a lot more confidence to be a manager,” he explained. “I’m constantly thinking back on my training when I have any problems. It just made me more confident in committing to things.

“It’s good to just get an idea of where you are and where you can be. There is never any pressure or obligation. They have been helpful every stage of the way and the training itself has been top quality.”

The European-funded Skills Hub programme supports businesses in Cornwall from all sectors and sizes to overcome barriers to growth, or areas of under performance. The Skills Hub directs businesses to the best training providers with courses to suit their requirements and budget. The service is free of charge.