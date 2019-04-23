Cruise on a launch for lunch

Gweek Classic Boatyard has launched a new luxury catered cruise venture.

Constance Cruises will offer catered cruises on the Helford River aboard the Victorian launch Constance, which was originally built in 1895. Constance has been converted to electric from steam and has recently undergone restoration at Gweek Classic Boatyard.

The boatyard has teamed up with some of Cornwall’s finest chefs, including a partnership with renowned chef Mark Devonshire and the team at The Wood-Fired Kitchen.

Catering packages available include lunch, dinner, afternoon tea and canapés, with a focus on fresh, local produce.