Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding has launched its latest superyacht tender.

The T/T Scout is an 8m ‘convertible limousine’ and reflects her mothership – a 63m motor yacht that was custom built in 2018 by Hakvoort Shipyard in the Netherlands.

“In every aspect, the finish of T/T Scout is to superyacht standard and we are proud to have matched the quality and performance of her mothership,” enthused Cockwells MD, Dave Cockwell.

“T/T Scout offers the ultimate in flexibility. Throw open the roof and enjoy exposure to the elements or close it fully to cool down or warm up. With her electric windows and touchscreen roof, T/T Scout combines stylish luxury, optimal performance and innovative technology, all of which position Cockwells at the forefront of contemporary boat design.”