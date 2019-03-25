Home News by type Business Support Video: Chamber CEO on Brexit News by typeBusiness SupportLatest NewsVideo Video: Chamber CEO on BrexitBy Nick Eyriey - March 25, 20190116 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cornwall Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, has been commenting on some of the questions surrounding Brexit.RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVideo: Brexit, economy and BloomTrading in a no deal scenarioFestival of Business – get involvedLEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. DAILY DIGESTMOST POPULARFolk2Folk passes £200M mark March 5, 2018An Ideal new finance director March 22, 2019Work begins on Penzance Heliport March 21, 2019New head of technology March 22, 2019Load more