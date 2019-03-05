Cornish local radio station Pirate FM is set to be sold to a global media organisation.

Pirate’s parent company, Redruth-based UKRD Group, which has ten radio stations across Yorkshire, East Anglia and the south and south west, is to be acquired by Bauer Media Group UK.

Bauer is one of the world’s leading media companies, with more than 700 magazines, 400 digital products and 100 radio stations in its portfolio. In the UK, its brands include heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Network.

Paul Keenan, CEO Bauer Media UK and European Radio, commented: “These stations are an excellent addition to our business and further extend our reach into completely new areas of the UK.”

UKRD’s chief executive, William Rogers, added: “UKRD’s radio stations will make a great addition to the Bauer portfolio and the opportunities that may well present themselves to many of our talented and highly professional people will be greatly enhanced by this acquisition.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.