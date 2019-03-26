Falmouth University’s Creative Bridge and Launchpad buildings have been officially opened by the Deputy Mayor of Penryn, Charlie Wenmoth.

Wenmoth cut the ribbon at the end of a day of talks, panel discussions and presentations that showcased the university’s graduate incubation and acceleration programme, Launchpad, and celebrated the institution’s “impact driven research and innovation activity”.

Keynote speeches were from Sir Mark Walport, chief executive of UK Research and Innovation, and Simon Edmonds, deputy executive chair and chief business officer at Innovate UK.

Professor Anne Carlisle OBE, vice-chancellor of Falmouth University, said: “We are very proud of the incredible facilities we have here on our campuses; spaces where our students and researchers are working together, across disciplinary boundaries, to deliver real impact.

“The event was a great opportunity to bring together inspirational people to talk about how creativity and entrepreneurship can drive innovation and economic growth, both in Cornwall and globally.”

Nick Dixon, head of the Launchpad Programme, added: “These new buildings are dynamic, hi-spec spaces that will facilitate transdisciplinary working and Open Innovation, and are equipped with technology that will enable the next generation of innovators in Cornwall.

“Already, in just over a year, the first cohort of Launchpad participants have produced five new companies, secured £800k of investment and are valued at a total of £4.1 million. Within five years, it’s predicted that Launchpad will create 65 high-value, high-growth businesses and 526 jobs in the county.”