Law firm making net gains

Parnalls Solicitors has launched what it says is Cornwall’s first dedicated social media, Internet and media law service.

NetRights is headed up by Laura Baglow, a specialist media lawyer with nearly 20 years’ experience in the field.

She has acted in numerous complex and high-profile defamation and privacy claims on behalf of celebrities, politicians and prominent individuals and businesses and she has also advised numerous individuals, companies and organisations on social media abuse and risk.

Netrights’ focus is the Internet and social media in response to the growing number of issues faced in these areas by people and businesses in today’s digital world. The new department will assist clients in a broad range of different situations from trolling and online abuse through to data breaches and fake online reviews.

Baglow said: “In today’s world, it is imperative that individuals and organisations protect themselves from social media attack. In this constantly evolving area of law, it is essential to instruct a lawyer that is up to date with the latest legal and technological developments and who can fight your corner robustly and sensibly.”