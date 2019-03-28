Lang Bennetts on Tolleys shortlist

Lang Bennetts Chartered Accountants has been shortlisted in the annual Tolleys Taxation Awards.

The first Tolleys awards were held in 2001 and, since then, have become widely recognised in the taxation industry as benchmarks of excellence.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted – this is a huge award to be nominated for,” said partner Helen Hood.

The firm is one of four businesses shortlisted in their category – the three other contenders are based in London, Cirencester and Wales. Winners will be announced at a gala event held at the Hilton Park Lane Hotel in Mayfair on May 16.