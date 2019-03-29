It’s Time to Evolve Online

Truro-based business skills and NLP training consultancy Evolution Development is launching an online academy.

The first course on offer will be its Time Management Toolkit, which will deliver a series of tools and techniques to help attendees prioritise tasks, manage concentration levels, and learn to delegate. Further online personal and business skills courses will be available via the academy later in the year.

The courses are intended to be affordable and accessible to anyone, comprising of a series of short videos along with downloadable course notes.

Evolve Online founder, Martin Crump, has been teaching personal and business skills for the past 23 years, as part of Evolution Development, to clients such as BAE Systems, Babcock Marine, the NHS and Rodda’s.

