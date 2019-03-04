Book now for enterprise course

SSE Cornwall has launched an intensive three-day enterprise course to take entrepreneurs from the seed of an idea to inception.

Aimed at budding entrepreneurs wishing to get their business idea off the ground, this practical course will be packed full of activity, information and inspiration.

It will include a dinner at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall and immersive sessions working through the nine building blocks to unlock the key to developing an enterprise. In addition, there will be an evening at The Poly in Falmouth, led by inspiring social entrepreneurs and an opportunity to meet with SSE’s board of directors.

The final day will be spent at the Eden Project, hearing from one of Eden’s top development team and taking a private tour of the Eden site followed by lunch in the Mediterranean Biome.

SSE Cornwall is now taking bookings for the course which will run in May and is limited to twelve places.

For more information visit www.ssecornwall.org