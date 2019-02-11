Setting a course for change

Unlocking Potential (UP) will be welcoming the return of renowned speaker and Britain’s deepest free-diver, Jim Lawless, later this month.

Lawless’ practical approach to helping people understand, navigate and achieve goals, will give attendees of UP’s Future Focus ‘Disruption’ event on February 27, an array of practical tools to turn change into opportunity.

From reflecting on how we perceive the world through to how we react, Lawless’s expressive and inspiring story of how he risked his life to prove his theories will build courage and resilience for those that attend this event.

Inspiring a “play to win”, rather than “play not to lose”, mindset, Lawless said: “I will be arming businesses with the mental agility and courage to adapt effectively to change. We will discuss how a positive mind-set can give you, as a business leader, the agility and bravery to manage change both from within your circle of influence – and adapting to what isn’t.”

Guided by Lawless and local business leaders Catherine Mead of Lynher Dairies, Toby Parkins of Headforwards and Michael Rabone of Rick Steins, as well as Katie Cavell from the Cornwall Brussels Office, attendees will spend the day exploring the variable paths that lay ahead.

The event will be held at the Pavilion Centre, Royal Cornwall Showground Wadebridge on Wednesday, February 27. Cornish businesses who want to attend can book now via the Unlocking Potential website or call 0845 600 3660. There is no cost to attend this Future Focus Event; it is fully funded by the European Regional Development Fund.