Set fair for Supply Scilly

Leading mainland suppliers from across Cornwall and beyond are beginning to arrive on St Mary’s today to set up their exhibition stands ahead of this year’s Supply Scilly event (Feb 27-28).

The trade, hospitality and business services show, held to showcase mainland goods and services to businesses on Scilly looks set to be another success, with 23 suppliers attending and exhibiting at the show, which is once again hosted by Tregarthen’s Hotel.

With free entry for all, businesses on Scilly are encouraged to attend. Exhibitors include many of the region’s leading catering suppliers and wholesalers who will be offering new product ranges and services tailored to the Scillonian customer.

Supply Scilly is once again being organised by the Islands’ Partnership in collaboration with Tregarthen’s Hotel. David Jackson, executive director at the Islands’ Partnership, said: “We’re delighted to be organising Supply Scilly again this year with the support of Tregarthen’s Hotel.

“Like last year, the weather looks to be very settled and sunny as all the exhibitors arrive to set up. This pre-season event is a fantastic opportunity for businesses on Scilly to have dedicated access to many of the region’s leading suppliers. I’m sure that lots of good business will be done over the next two days.”

Exhibitors include an exciting range of food and drinks suppliers, catering specialists, IT and trade professionals, insurance brokers and business merchants. To see a full list of the exhibitors, go to the Supply Scilly website at www.supplyscilly.co.uk.