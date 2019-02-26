Goonhilly Earth Station has signed an agreement with the Australian Space Agency to collaborate and create new opportunities in the space economy in Australia, the UK and beyond.

The statement of strategic intent and cooperation aims to help progress the Australian space sector and make the benefits of space more accessible for businesses, governments and institutions.

Goonhilly opened an office in Australia last year, run by industry veteran Bob Gough, and will invest further in infrastructure and facilities as part of its wider plan to support deep space projects globally.

Dr Megan Clark AC, head of the Australian Space Agency, said: “We welcome Goonhilly’s intent to invest in communications, and research and development in Australia. The agreement will provide greater opportunities for technology transfer and the creation of local skilled jobs in the space sector.”

Goonhilly CEO, Ian Jones, added: “Both Goonhilly and the Australian Space Agency have a shared commitment to increase the opportunities afforded by space exploration and development. Through this partnership we will enhance the capabilities and competitiveness of both Australian and UK industry, to forge productive international collaborations and promote investments in space.”