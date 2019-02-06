Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is running a collaboration with other accredited chambers to bring to life the ‘Great South West’ economic area.

Cornwall Chamber is working collectively across the south west with businesses to shape policies that improve the region as a whole.

This week chief executive Kim Conchie announced that following his latest meeting with the CEOs from the participating chambers, any members of the chamber network in the region may contact the other chambers to access free hotdesking at their offices.

He said: “We are delighted to offer free hotdesking to businesses from chambers across the Great South West region. Our office is open for any member of a participating chamber of commerce to come and use our hotdesk spaces for free.”

The BCCSW comprises Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Dorset Chambers with support from Business West, which encompasses Bristol, Gloucester and Wiltshire.