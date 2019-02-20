Falmouth Harbour Commissioners (FHC) is looking for a new member to join its board of commissioners.

FHC operates a trust port with responsibility for the management and maintenance of an extensive harbour area comprising a large part of Falmouth Bay, the southern part of the Carrick Roads and part of Falmouth Inner Harbour.

The board is responsible for the strategic oversight of a wide range of activities that are vital to the safe management and economic prosperity of the Port of Falmouth. In addition, FHC operates two service arms providing marine leisure facilities and pilotage services.

The post requires approximately two days’ work per month and is remunerated, commencing in April. The appointment is for a three-year term which may be followed by a second term, subject to board approval.

Visit the FHC website for more details.