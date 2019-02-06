The winner s of Cornwall’s 30 under 30 Class of 2018 have been announced.

The awards celebrate Cornwall’s brightest young business talent and were organised by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Business Cornwall magazine, networking group The Hub and sponsor, Cornwall College.

Cornwall Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, said: “The Class of 2018 is every bit as dynamic, disruptive and diverse as in previous years, and long may the tradition continue.”

The winners will be presented with their certificates at an informal awards evening at the Penventon Hotel on April 4.

The full story of Cornwall’s 30 under 30 appears in a special seven-page feature in the February issue of Business Cornwall magazine.

30 under 30 Class of 2018

ABI RULE

INVEST IN CORNWALL

Abi Rule has a number of strings to her bow. As trade and investment manager at Cornwall Development Company’s inward investment service, Abi could be in California one moment, putting Cornwall’s case forward as a business destination; to covering a major international horse event the next for her hugely successful equestrian/country lifestyle blog – A Country Lady.

ANNA CLARK

A CORNISH LIFE

Something of a creative tour-de-force, Cornish entrepreneur Anna Clark started her own website and branding company aged just 21.

BETHANY ALLEN

CORNWALL MARINE NETWORK

In the nine years that Bethany Allen has been with Cornwall Marine Network (CMN), she has worked her way up from administrator to claims and operations manager.

BRAD SNOWDEN

ATTA STREET FOOD

An entrepreneur with a strong sense of social and environmental conscience. Not only has Brad Snowden developed a successful plastic-free vegan Indian street food stall with a strong following across Cornwall, he also helps the homeless by sharing food with those most in need.

CLOJO BEDINGHAM

CLOJO RUTH DESIGN

Clojo Bedingham originally had a career in the police force in mind but had a change of heart after discovering the delights of digital embroidery. And she hasn’t looked back.

CONNOR SMITH

HIVE BUSINESS

Described by his nominator as “a brilliant manager and exceptional thinker”, Connor Smith has played a key role in the development of a market-leading reporting dashboard for UK dentists.

DANIEL MALTWOOD

PAREUSI

A cut above the rest, Daniel Maltwood is displaying razor sharp business acumen and a keen desire to succeed in building his St Agnes-based bespoke knife manufacturing business, Pareusi.

EMILY STEVENSON

BEACH GUARDIAN CIC

Emily set up Beach Guardian CIC, which organises voluntary beach cleans in Cornwall to protect its natural environment.

FLORENCE BATE

WILD WEST COMMUNICATIONS

Florence Bate has been with Truro-based PR agency for a little over two years and was recently promoted to account manager.

HANNAH GOODALL

CROSSFIT NEWQUAY

Since taking over the running of Crossfit Newquay with her partner, Hannah Goodall has helped membership numbers rapidly increase.

JAMES GRIFFIN

WARD WILLIAMS ASSOCIATES

James Griffin’s first taste of construction came from working abroad as a labourer and trades supervisor. He knew that construction was his calling and subsequently joined Truro consultancy Ward Williams in 2016 as an assistant project manager.

JESS CROOK

WHYFIELD

Jess Crook has been with Truro-based accountancy Whyfield since day one in 2014 and her growth has matched that of the firm – rapid!

JESSICA HODGES

ST PETROCS

Jessica Hodges has played a lead role in the St Petrocs’ ‘Let’s End Street Homelessness in Cornwall’ campaign, and helped bridge the gap from its work being well-meaning to being professionally well-meaning.

JOSH COLLETT

WHYFIELD

“A top guy…I still can’t believe he’s an accountant,” exclaimed one of Josh Collett’s start-up clients in his nomination. Atypical or not, Josh has rapidly established himself at Truro firm Whyfield, where he is now seen as the go-to digital accountant.

KATE MCBURNIE

CORNISH WINE TOURS

It takes courage and commitment to follow through with a new business idea and Kate McBurnie certainly has that. Capitalising on Cornwall’s growing reputation for its wine, Kate quit her job, bought a minibus and from March 2018 began running vineyard and wine tasting tours by herself.

KATHERINE GEORGE

OH SO SOCIAL

The third successive year that Katherine George has appeared on Cornwall’s 30 under 30 list, and once again very-much deserved for the social media ‘guru’.

KATIE ROWE

SMILE TOGETHER DENTAL CIC

Katie Rowe is a qualified dental nurse with the Smile Together Dental CIC, an employee-owned social enterprise investing its profits back into the local community.

LUCY CRANE

CORNISH LITHIUM

Cornwall, of course, has a rich mining heritage. And it also has a future, with Lucy Crane fully playing her part at Cornish Lithium, which seeks to establish a lithium extraction industry in Cornwall.

MARC JONES

HYDROCK

With a first class degree from the University of Plymouth, Marc Jones joined engineering consultancy Hydrock in Camborne in 2014.

MARIE HURWORTH

THE MODERN MIDWIFE

A Cornish midwife turned entrepreneur, Marie Hurworth launched her ‘grab and go’ maternity bag in 2017 after seeing the results of conflicting advice on what to pack when heading off to hospital or preparing for a home birth.

MEGAN HOCKING

ST AUSTELL BREWERY

Megan Hocking has proven herself to be an invaluable member to St Austell Brewery’s marketing team since joining a year ago.

MEGAN VANSTONE

THE PIER FALMOUTH

Armed with tireless drive, boundless enthusiasm and a good old-fashioned ‘can-do’ attitude, Megan Vanstone successfully transformed a run-down ‘greasy spoon’ into a popular café/restaurant serving delicious locally-sourced dishes.

NINA CONSTABLE

NINA CONSTABLE MEDIA

Nina Constable is an award-winning film maker, focusing on producing outstanding people, conservation and commercial documentaries on subjects from Cornwall and around the world.

SAM HARDING

HARDING & WAKEFIELD

Sam Harding is the co-founder of two successful local businesses – independent Falmouth estate agency Harding & Wakefield, and Ardent Construction, which builds new homes throughout west Cornwall.

SAMANTHA CHARLES

FLOAT DIGITAL

Google certified digital marketing expert Samantha Charles founded her search marketing agency, Float Digital, in 2016 and her extensive portfolio includes working with over 150 brands both locally and internationally.

SHANNON SMITH

iSIGHT CORNWALL

While Shannon Smith has been with the iSight Cornwall charity for less than a year, in that short time she has made an instant impact.

SIMON JULIAN

BSPOKE IT

Bspoke IT founding director Simon Julian has been a key player in the company securing a number of projects with the likes of NHS England and Visit Cornwall, which has helped ensure the success of the businesses.

STACIE CLARK

QUIET CONNECTIONS

An award winning knitwear designer, Stacie Clark is a graduate from the Lloyds School for Social Entrepreneurs programme. She founded her own community interest company, New Day Knitwear, before realising greater social impact through a merger with Quiet Connections CIC.

STEPHEN EDWARDS

SEA SPRAY FISTRAL

Upon completing his business studies course at Truro College in 2017, rather than go to university, Stephen Edwards chose to instead put his classroom knowledge to the test and take on the running of a failing Newquay café.

WILLIAM GRIFFIN

LINDORES GRIFFIN

William Griffin co-founded his company while studying for a Business Entrepreneurship degree at Falmouth University. And less than a year after graduating, he has grown it into a successful digital marketing business, specialising in automotive and luxury goods.