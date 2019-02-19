Call for social entrepreneurs

The Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland Social Entrepreneurs Programme is now open for applications.

Run in partnership with the School for Social Entrepreneurs and jointly funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, the scheme open for applications from people across Cornwall who want to use business as a way to make a positive difference to their community or the environment.

The support programme provides social entrepreneurs with the financial support of grant-funding of up to £7k to start or develop a social business, as well as a comprehensive learning programme delivered by the School for Social Entrepreneurs (12-14 learning days, spread over a year), and a dedicated mentor from Lloyds Banking Group.

There’s also a tranche of the programme aimed at supporting established social enterprises to grow by increasing their income from sales and helping them to significantly scale up.

The programme will support 2,350 social entrepreneurs by 2020. In 2019-20, it will support 260 social entrepreneurs at nine locations across England and Scotland, including The Workbox, Truro.

Sally Heard, chief executive of the School for Social Entrepreneurs Cornwall, said: “Forget textbooks, exams and complicated jargon. We are a school unlike any other. We know that people motivated to be social entrepreneurs learn through hands-on, practical and inspiring learning. We’ll help you accelerate your ambitions and develop as a leader.

“Everyone is welcome at SSE Cornwall and I’m thrilled that we’ll be supporting hundreds more people from all backgrounds – people who are committed to improving the lives of people in need, tackling challenges in their local communities, or working on environmental issues.”

Applications to the programme are open now until Wednesday, March 27. For more information, click here.