Cornwall Business Show 2019 will provide companies with unrivalled opportunities to compare some of the many IT and communications options open to them.

As the fibre-optic broadband revolution continues to be rolled out and impact on Cornwall, the range of choices for businesses has grown exponentially

The old-fashioned lines between mobile and landlines have blurred, and companies can now go for fully integrated solutions that are tailored to their needs – rather than having to shoehorn themselves into off-the-shelf solutions. The advent of VOIP – or web-based – telephony particularly means that telecoms has become an area in which businesses can save money while making themselves increasingly accessible.

More than a dozen IT and telephony companies have already booked stands at this year’s show, offering expertise in everything from system engineering, cyber-security and investigations, to specialist telecoms and bespoke hardware and software solutions.

The show’s managing director, Andrew Weaver, said: “In today’s high-tech world, it pays most businesses to regularly review their IT and telecoms to ensure they are making the best use of the latest technology. It’s such a fast-moving environment that having the right system and software in place can make all the difference.

“The fibre-optic network that is available in Cornwall means that world-leading companies can and do operate from here, and the infrastructure is available here to support them. Good advice on technology can give your company the edge that it needs to remain ahead of the crowd.”

To find out which IT and communications companies can help you at the show, please visit www.cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk. Visitor registration for free entry is now open.

Cornwall Business Show, at the Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, on Thursday, March 14, is sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub. Its media partners are Cornwall Live and Business Cornwall magazine. The event is also supported by JH Audio Visual.