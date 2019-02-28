Accountant names new director

A Launceston accountant is following in his father’s footsteps after landing a senior promotion at one of the town’s growing business advisory firms.

Ben Wevill has been promoted from senior accounts manager to associate director at Baldwins’ office on Western Road, previously known as Potter Baker.

Alongside the firm’s other office in Tavistock, Baldwins services more than 800 businesses throughout the region.

Wevill joined Potter Baker in 2008 as a trainee and has risen through the ranks at the same firm where his father, Mike Wevill, was a partner for more than 40 years.

He will continue to advise the region’s businesses via services such as preparation of accounts, tax returns and auditing, as well as assisting with tax planning.

He said: “I am extremely proud to be upholding my family’s name at Potter Baker, which has deep roots in the community.”

Baldwins partner Andrew Baker added: “Ben is a great example for any aspiring accountant to model themselves on, and he reinforces our commitment to developing our workforce.”