World first for Cornish developer

Cornish building contractor and developer Gilbert & Goode has become the first company in the world to achieve the international certification ISO 18404.

The certification was developed by a British Standards Institute committee chaired by Professor Tony Bendell to help organisations set up lean management systems, with a consistent approach, that is internationally recognised.

Professor Bendell commented: “Gilbert & Goode is the first UK construction company, and indeed worldwide, to have done this. It achieved this through active planning, outstanding senior management leadership and perseverance.”

ISO 18404 provides a dual approach towards lean management: creating a structured programme of training and development; and a formal framework to evaluate a company’s systems and processes for increased efficiency.

Gilbert & Goode MD Simon Caklais said: “The construction industry in the UK faces a massive challenge in terms of poor productivity. Many companies say they operate a lean approach, yet certification and competency in lean management is mixed and in many cases inadequate.

“By adopting a standardised approach and combining this with the necessary training and development of our staff and suppliers, we can be sure that we deliver projects to a high standard, reducing costs and time while improving safety and quality.

“Our aim is to drive waste out of all stages of the design and construction process, thereby increasing productivity, efficiency and build better buildings.”