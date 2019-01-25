Start-ups and entrepreneurs in Cornwall and beyond will have a second chance to enrol in a specialised online business course, thanks to the success of a Falmouth Business School scheme.

Red Smart Academy’s ‘Small Business Bootcamp’ with Falmouth University was piloted earlier this year and saw such success that the programme will be run again in March.

The Small Business Bootcamp is an eight-week online course aimed at those thinking of starting their own business, or those needing help getting their new start-up off the ground. The course gives access to a range of skills and business knowledge and is just five hours a week – allowing flexibility while fitting in with other commitments.

The course has been developed by a partnership between Red Magazine and Falmouth University’s flexible online degrees. It has been written by senior lecturer for Falmouth University’s Business School, Sara Pugh.

Pugh, who also owns Falmouth-based marketing and web agency, Eight Wire, said: “It is great news to hear that the Small Business Bootcamp course has taken off so well, and we will be able to run it again in March.

“The great thing about courses of this kind is that they are flexible enough so that anyone can enrol, even if they aren’t in a position to commit to a full-time university course.”

Including information about how to create a strategy and business plan, finances, legalities and logistics and other essential skills, the course also drew content from other Cornish businesses, Stephens Scown, Bishop Fleming and Sapience HR.

Pugh continued: “Having additional content supplied from local businesses allowed us to include specialist advice from a range of sectors – from people who are out there doing it every day. I can’t thank Stephens Scown, Bishop Fleming and Sapience HR enough for their input.”

For more information about the course, or how to sign up, click here.