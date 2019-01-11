New directors at Bluefruit

Bluefruit Software has appointed two new executive directors.

Steve Forth, who has been with the Redruth-based company for nearly ten years as general manager, steps up to financial director, while business development director Caitlin Gould originally joined Bluefruit in 2016, and oversees sales, marketing and growth strategy.

The pair join company owner and MD, Paul Massey, and non-executive director Robert Salvoni.

Massey said: “This is an exciting time for Bluefruit Software. We’ve more than doubled our revenue in the past 24 months and we’ve just hired our 52nd employee.

“With new projects and continued hiring planned for 2019, it’s a critical time for the business and I know Steve and Caitlin will work with myself and Robert to ensure long-term sustainable growth. Each of them brings something very different to the table and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”