The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Hub has launched a prize draw to win an exclusive package of start-up business support worth £7.5k.

The campaign aims to give people who plan to launch a new business in 2019 the best possible start.

Start-up businesses can access help for everything from business planning, research and marketing to sales and finance to help make their idea happen. The place to start is The Growth Hub, which can put businesses in touch with the right support to help them grow.

“Everyone can get help to make their dream a reality,” said Kirsty Miles-Musgrave, communications manager for the Growth Hub.

“This campaign is aimed at people who think that 2019 might be their year to start a business. Whether you are taking the first step to become self-employed or inventing the latest must have gadget, we can help. The prize draw will be an extra boost for one lucky person, but there is such a range of fantastic free business support available so everyone will be a winner.”

“Over the last two years we have seen over 1,000 people with a business idea,” added business connections manager Matt Borne, “with many now seeing fantastic success.

“Being able to sit down with business experts and plan your ideas properly to avoid any costly mistakes is really essential. The prize draw for an impressive collection of prizes that will benefit their new business is just a bonus.”

The prize package includes:

’10 New Clients’ workshop and support package from The Reluctant Salesman

Six hours design time from Design 79

Special feature in Business Cornwall magazine

One-hour consultation with RRL – Chartered Accountants and Tax Advisers firm

A year’s membership to Cornwall Chamber of Commerce

Airtime, digital & social media campaign from Pirate FM

Head shots from LLE Photography

Digital marketing strategy and mentoring from Hedgehog Digital

A year’s membership to Cornish Partnerships

The campaign runs until March 31, when the winner of the start-up support package will be drawn at random. For full details, click here.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and is match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.