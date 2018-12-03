Marine-i will host a special ‘Meet the Buyer’ workshop in the new year to showcase the development of AMOG Consulting’s Wave Energy Converter concept.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i was set up to promote marine innovation in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. It has provided funding to AMOG to support the assembly and testing of the new device in Cornwall.

This one-third scale device will be tested at the Falmouth Bay test site in the summer, following testing at the COAST laboratory at University of Plymouth and fabrication within the Cornwall Marine Enterprise zone.

The workshop will cover some of the challenges faced in the development of this unique marine technology, demonstrating lessons learned and opening discussion amongst industry members to help overcome any limitations and highlight commercial opportunities.

Prof Andrew Potts, CEO and Founder of AMOG, said: “The workshop will be a fantastic opportunity for us to lay out the longer-term needs of the supply chain from a developer’s perspective, as well as giving an opportunity for members of the supply chain to become more familiar with AMOG and vice versa.

“Cornwall has established a world class marine renewable energy supply chain that is invaluable to the future of our innovative wave energy converter technology.”

This workshop will be hosted at the National Maritime Museum, Falmouth on January 24 and is free to attend. For more details and to book a place click here.