Oxford Innovation MBO

Oxford Innovation parent company, SQW Group, has been acquired by its management in a deal led by CEO David Crichton-Miller.

The business support specialist has offices across the country, including Redruth.

Commenting on the deal, Crichton-Miller said: “This transaction will enable the group to continue its strong growth of recent years by driving revenues through the continued expansion of our core business and the development of new markets that build on our expertise in enabling accelerated, sustainable growth in SMEs.

“We have a unique understanding of how to address the needs of these key drivers of the economy and remain dedicated to working with policy makers, funders and entrepreneurs, both to shape programmes and to deliver them for the benefit of the businesses and the economies they serve.”

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, was supported by HSBC UK Bank plc, with legal and financial advice provided by Penningtons Manches LLP and Liberty Corporate Finance.

Sir Michael Lyons will remain as chairman of the new company.