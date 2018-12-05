New businesses move to Nansledan

Six new businesses have opened their doors to the public at Nansledan, the Duchy of Cornwall’s extension to the seaside town of Newquay.

Building workspace early on in the development of Nansledan is part of the Duchy’s plan to create a mixed-use community with homes, shops, offices and public facilities all within walkable neighbourhoods.

Nansledan will eventually have around 4,000 homes and it is hoped a similar number of jobs. Work started in 2014 and so far 222 homes have been built, including 60 affordable and 162 open market, plus a range of offices and shop units. A new primary school, Skol Nansledan, is under construction and will open next September with new play areas, allotments, orchards and wildlife habitats being created across the site over the next few months.

Five of the businesses are located in the Art Deco Seahorse Building at the north east corner of Nansledan, while the other is located on nearby Stret Kosti Veur Woles. They are a mixture of start-ups and established local enterprises.

First to move in was Newquay Holiday Lettings, a local business which has relocated to take advantage of a larger space.

Owner Louise Cooke said: “Whilst there are no holiday lettings in Nansledan, we work across the Newquay area and this is such a beautiful space in a prime location which gives us a really great presence. We are able to offer a personal service for our owners and guests in our new office, welcoming guests for the summer as well as meeting our clients, which we previously did at our high street office which could be tricky for parking or at their homes.

“Being at Nansledan is already helping us expand. We have a new offering of housekeeping and linens and we are moving forward with some exciting collaborations with other local, small businesses.”

Other businesses joining them are the Barber Lounge, a new business which began trading earlier this year; bridal wear shop Bliss Bridal Gowns; catering company The Little Cornish Pantry; beauty salon The Blossom Room; and Market Recruitment.

Ben Murphy, estate director for the Duchy of Cornwall, said: “We are thrilled to welcome these new businesses to the Nansledan community as it continues to grow and thrive.

“HRH The Prince of Wales set out his vision for Nansledan as a walkable mixed-use community because it is so important that development provides opportunities for new businesses and jobs as well as homes, and that is why the very first phases of Nansledan have included office and retail space, with so much more to come. We wish each business every success in their new home.”