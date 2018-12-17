Marine Industry Day success

Falmouth Marine School students have been praised for their skills, knowledge and expertise by companies attending their annual Industry Day event.

58 industry professionals from local, national and international businesses attended the event at the main campus on Killigrew Street in Falmouth. They were joined by the Mayor, Grenville Chapple, his wife June and Falmouth town manager Richard Gates.

Jamie Barker from Travel Company Mark Warner said it was the sixth year running he has attended the event.

“We are always looking for enthusiastic staff and the students I have met today are passionate and clearly want to be involved in the industry,” he said.

A total of 22 careers talks were delivered, split by sector – marine science, watersports and marine technology, and boatbuilding and marine engineering. Once the talks were complete, students met with all the businesses that attended on their stands.

The day was also an opportunity for former students to return to Falmouth, representing the companies they now work for.

Clare Marshall graduated with an FdSc in Marine Science in 2013 and now works for the CPR survey at Marine Biological Association.

“It was fantastic to come back today, a lot has changed since I was a student here, mainly the shiny new buildings but so much was still the same with the friendly staff and the community feel,” she said.

“Studying at Falmouth Marine School changed my life and I wanted to give something back. Although I was very nervous about doing a presentation, it was great to be in a room full of enthusiastic students looking to be involved in the industry.”

A number of students secured interviews during the event and are now waiting to hear back if they were successful.

Head of Falmouth Marine School, Bob Harris, said Industry Day “epitomises the ethos of The Cornwall College Group”.

“We are preparing all of our learners for industry by giving them all the relevant skills and experiences they need to be successful in their chosen career,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate those that have been offered jobs and to thank those businesses that have attended the event, because our links to industry will help us to shape and grow our curriculum for the future.”