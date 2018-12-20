Developer reports record year

A local property development company has recruited six new members of staff following a record year of growth.

Established in 2008, Legacy Properties specialises in building high-end coastal properties and contemporary family homes in spectacular Cornish locations.

The appointments support Legacy’s expansion across its portfolio; growing into the homes market in addition to building luxury developments. With a permanent base on the outskirts of Newquay, the new recruits bring the total number of staff to 17.

Lisa Lloyd recently joined as sales and marketing manager. She said: “Joining such a forward-thinking business in Cornwall has been a real joy. We’re currently working on a flagship development of ten luxury properties at Woodlands which overlooks the Gannel Estuary, the likes of which I don’t think have been seen before in Cornwall.”

Also joining the team are office manager, Charlotte Olford; civils manager, James Poulson; contracts manager, Ken Arnold; site manager, Pete Turner; and quantity surveyor, Dave Collins.

MD, Nick Long, said: “These fantastic additions to our team will help us to achieve the high-end finish we strive for across all of our projects.”