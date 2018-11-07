Putting the golf back in the greens

Whether it’s the iconic holes of the Masters at Augusta, or the rugged splendour of Gleneagles, pristine golf courses are something to behold.

But it takes a great deal of knowledge and passion to maintain these masterpieces, and with this in mind, a college in Cornwall has launched a new Golf Greenkeeping apprenticeship.

Duchy College, at Stoke Climsland near Callington, has worked in conjunction with employers to develop the apprenticeship, ensuring it meets business needs.

The responsibility for the maintenance, care and overall appearance of a golf course falls to greenkeeping staff to maintain top quality playing surfaces on the course. Sarah Hernandez, business development manager for the rural sector at CCB Training, said: “There are a wide range of areas on a golf course which require high maintenance.

“The Golf Greenkeeping new standard apprenticeship not only develops core skills and knowledge, it builds the apprentices confidence to share ideas making a positive impact on the golf course.”

The apprenticeship is recognised by the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) the professional body for greenkeepers. The apprentice will be registered with BIGGA and on successful completion will become an accredited greenkeeper.

The Golf Greenkeeping apprenticeship is delivered over 24 months at Duchy College Stoke Climsland, east Cornwall.