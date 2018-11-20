With national media reporting declining numbers on the nation’s high streets, a Truro store has unveiled a new shop front in a bid to create additional footfall in the run-up Christmas.

According to statistics, almost 6,000 high street stores closed last year across the UK, but Senso Systems owner and Bang & Olufsen of Truro retailer, Marcus Reed, has developed what he hopes will be an innovative strategy to keep his business at the forefront of Truro’s high street.

“It was a visually bold move and unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” said Reed.

“The concept behind our new visuals was to be immediately intriguing, eye-catching and encourage people to walk upstairs to our store. The model in the main window is looking up, so it instinctively makes people wonder what she’s looking at. We all know what a challenging time it is for retailers so we’re constantly looking for new and engaging ways to keep people shopping in our physical store.”

Run by local husband and wife duo Marcus and Jo Reed for the past 18 years, the business offers a product range from some of the leading HiFi, audio and visual brands.

The new window visuals were created in collaboration with Idenna Creative and Bodmin College FDA media department and were printed by Cornish company Cooper Signs.

Stressing the importance for online and physical retail to work together, Reed added: “We have just launched a brand-new website, complete with ecommerce capabilities. Buying on the Internet is convenient and competitive, but we firmly believe that it can’t offer the same service as a physical store. It’s about coming up with creative ways to combine shopping with experience, to give added value over and above what a customer can find online.”