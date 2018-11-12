Economic survey – have your say

The latest Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) is now live and ready to capture the voice of business in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on the key areas of the economy. This is your opportunity to tell it how it is when it comes to the way the economy impacts your business in the Duchy.

Kim Conchie, chief executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, said: “The QES is the Government’s insight into how businesses across the UK are feeling. It is essential that we get a solid response from Cornwall so that I can tell local government and our MPS what is needed for us to flourish.”

Each quarter Cornwall Chamber of Commerce uses the QES to capture its members’ thoughts on a wide range of issues from export sales and orders through to cashflow and employment prospects.

The results are forwarded to the British Chambers of Commerce where they are collated and released as the first economic indicator of each quarter. The results of the QES are published in advance of official figures and other private surveys, and it consistently mirrors trends in official data.

For this reason, the survey is closely watched by policymakers such as the Treasury, the Bank of England, the Office of Budget Responsibility, the EU Commission and the IMF.

PFA research manages the QES on behalf of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.