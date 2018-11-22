Cornwall Wildlife Trust is Cornwall’s leading wildlife charity, with 57 nature reserves spanning 5,500 acres of our beautiful county. We put wildlife at the heart of Cornwall; working tirelessly to ensure our county continues to be full of wildlife and wild

places for future generations.

We work closely with businesses across the county and are looking to build our relationships further through a charity partnership. With our popular Business Supporter scheme, the innovative Cornwall Good Seafood Guide, we can help you to contribute to a more sustainable Cornwall. You can also grow your business whilst growing our environment with exciting partnership programmes – Tevi.

Researching, reporting, recording, and restoring the wildlife and wild places of Cornwall can’t be done without help from communities and businesses like yourselves. We encourage you to consider Cornwall Wildlife Trust as your Charity of the Year so that we can continue to connect local businesses to the wildlife on our doorstep.

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

• Place collection boxes in your work place

• Run a fundraising event (don’t worry, we’ll help!)

• Support our ongoing projects

• Enter in our annual raffle or provide prizes

• Consider percentage contributions

HOW WE WILL SUPPORT YOU:

• Provide you with our brand new fundraising pack!

• Full support in fundraising events

• Marketing materials

• Wildlife information

• Promotion on website and social media

• Opportunity to link with our Business Supporter scheme

If this is something which interests your business, please call 01872 302284 or

email Isabella.hawkes@cornwallwildlifetrust.org.uk with the subject “Business Cornwall

2018”

For Norman Bliss, owner of Lower Treave Camping Park, supporting Cornwall Wildlife Trust means that “We are putting something back into the environment and this encourages everyone to be more thoughtful about the relationship they have with our landscape”.

www.cornwallwildlifetrust.org.uk/fundraise