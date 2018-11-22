RRL, Coodes Solicitors and Natwest are teaming up to bring a free business breakfast event to Penzance next month in association with the Penzance Business Breakfast.

The event at The Exchange on December 13, entitled ‘Penwith Business Endurance Post-Brexit’, will focus on what businesses in the Penwith area could consider to prepare for Brexit, with the date of the UK’s withdrawal now fast approaching.

The event will give businesses a chance to hear speakers from the business, corporate and academic worlds explain how they believe Brexit could affect businesses and how they can prepare themselves for life after Brexit.

Amanda Winwood, MD of Made for Life Organics and Dr Joanie Willett, lecturer in politics at the University of Exeter will be speaking at the event in addition to speakers from Coodes and RRL.

RRL partner Mark Williams said: “Penzance is a fantastic place to do business, with a wide array of opportunities for businesses.

“With the date of the UK’s departure getting ever closer, it is now vitally important that everyone ensures that they are planning for life outside of the EU and assessing what effect it might have on their business.”

A locally sourced Cornish buffet breakfast will be provided free of charge, and attendees are being asked to bring along a donation for the Penzance Food Bank.

