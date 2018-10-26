University of Exeter academics and experts looking after Cornwall’s historic treasures are collaborating to shed more light on Cornwall’s history and help local museums thrive.

The closer ties between the Cornwall Museums Partnership and researchers will help both groups to improve and share their knowledge of museum collections in the county.

The collaboration began with an event at the university’s Penryn campus, where attendees discovered more about the expertise of academics. On show were some of the collections looked after by the Cornwall Museums Partnership.

Professor Sally Faulkner, associate dean for international development at the University of Exeter’s College of Humanities, said: “This was an extremely well-attended event, where all present shared a desire to collaborate to deepen current partnerships and develop new ones in Cornwall.”

Emmie Kell, from the Cornwall Museums Partnership, added: “Unlocking the potential of Cornwall’s museums for the benefit of everyone in Cornwall is our mission.

“We are delighted that our collaboration with the University of Exeter will help us to shed new light on Cornwall’s unique heritage and help our museums to thrive for many years to come.”

Part of the collaboration includes the university’s new MA programme in International Heritage Management and Consultancy. The first 12 students on the programme will be completing work placements with the museums that were represented at the event.

University of Exeter heritage expert Dr Jamie Hampson, who is leading the MA, said: “The students on the new MA course were pleased to meet so many inspirational people from the Cornwall Museums Partnership at the event on Penryn Campus.

“The heritage sector organisations and the MA students reported that they very much look forward to working together during the spring term placement module, and also in other exciting collaborative projects throughout the year.”