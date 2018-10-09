Successful reopening for Keltek pub

The Fox & Hounds in Scorrier enjoyed a successful summer after reopening following an extensive refurbishment.

The new landlord and landlady of the Keltek Cornish Brewery pub opened the doors at the end of July as soon as the refurbishment was complete, to catch as much of the summer trade as possible.

Keltek manager, Richard Heath, said: “We were keen to get the doors open as soon as we could – this is a cracking pub, and people were calling the brewery every day to ask when the work was going to be finished because they couldn’t wait! Roy and Linda (landlord and landlady) really know their stuff, and it’s great to see them doing such a good job bringing the pub back to life.”

The refurbishment included new double glazing, a new cellar and beer lines, and kitchen. With a full menu of food on offer, Sunday carvery and Keltek beers on draft, the pub has proven popular with both locals and the passing trade.