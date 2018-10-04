New win for Wild West

Truro PR and communications consultancy, Wild West, has won a new project with an innovative design company from Perranporth.

Wild West has been appointed by ashortwalk, designer of the rCUP – the world’s first reusable coffee cup made from recycled paper cups. New to the market this year, rCUP is the latest addition from the ashortwalk team who create products made from waste materials.

ashortwalk founder Dan Dicker, left his job as inventor and designer at Dyson in 2003 “to create products from recycled materials, in the UK, a short walk from the sea”. His most recent invention, the rCUP, has been designed with practical portability in mind. It is completely leakproof, 100% recyclable and has a lifespan of approximately ten years.

Wild West will be working alongside the company to build upon and communicate the brand story. Maddi Tiscoe, head of wellness & lifestyle at Wild West, said: “With single-use plastics and the circular economy firmly on the agenda, the ashortwalk business with its rCUP story is something to really shout about.

“Cornwall is a county at the centre of current conversations about meaningful, sustainable lifestyle choices – and the rCUP is a durable, resourceful design example. This is an exciting project for Wild West to be part of.”