A new shared studio space has opened in the heart of Falmouth, as part of Stranger Collective’s growing ‘League of Strangers’ creative community.

The recently refurbished studio on Killigrew Street now offers full and part-time ‘residencies’, bookable meeting rooms and regular socials.

Stranger Collective collaborated with League member and interior designer, Helena Star, to create an inspiring space for freelancers, remote workers and start-ups.

It includes a communal kitchen for meetings and working lunches, quiet rooms for conference calls and heads-down working, a mix of standing desks and work stations.

Stranger Collective partner Helen Gilchrist said: “Falmouth has increasingly become a place buzzing with entrepreneurial spirit, with plenty of new ventures launching and self-employed people based here.

“But starting your own thing or working alone can be a bit isolating, too. We wanted to provide an alternative; a place where creative professionals could come and get their heads down when they need to, but equally meet other like-minds, be inspired, connect and maybe even collaborate.”