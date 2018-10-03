Manufacturer opens second factory

A Redruth-based spring manufacturer has doubled the size of its operation with the purchase of new premises in Penryn.

European Springs & Pressings has purchased a 2,000 sq m site on Kernick Industrial Estate in Penryn, formerly owned by Rowes.

MD Michael Gibbs said: “Purchasing the new factory is a really exciting new chapter for everyone in European Springs & Pressings and a fantastic achievement in our 70th year.

“This significant investment allows for continual growth across our industrial and automotive product divisions and affords new opportunities for expansion across the sites in Redruth and Penryn.”

The new site will specialise in the industrial element of the business, supplying springs across multiple sectors ranging from aerospace to rail to the food and drink sector.