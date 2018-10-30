Community Soup helps Better Lives

A mental health community support group from Bodmin has won £500 and 12-months business support from the Cultivate Cornwall social enterprise.

Over the past year Cultivate Cornwall CIC has supported a number of community projects in realising their ambitions and bettering their communities.

It recently ran a ‘Community Soup’ event which saw a number of projects ‘pitch’ for Cultivate Cornwall’s support, with Bodmin-based Better Lives coming out on top of a public vote.

Better Lives will now receive 12 months business support, training and mentoring as well as an initial cash injection of £500 provided by Cultivate Cornwall to take its project forward.

Cultivate Cornwall director Harry Deacon said: “It’s vital to us that we help the people around us; with a Community Soup we can not only support community projects with funding and business support but, we can also use this event to facilitate the building of connections, supporting others in working together for a greater impact.

“The soup was of huge benefit to those that attended and we now plan to scale it up and make even more of a difference, in Cornwall, with more regular Soup Nights and Community Networking Events planned into 2019.”